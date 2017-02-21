Techrules supercar adopts McLaren F1-style central driving position

Feb 21, 2017
Teaser for Techrules GT96 debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show

Teaser for Techrules GT96 debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show

A Chinese company by the name of Techrules will use the 2017 Geneva auto show to introduce an extended-range electric supercar with a three-seat layout and central driving position, à la the McLaren F1. (Note, McLaren is working on its own modern three-seat supercar.)

Unique to the Techrules car, however, will be individual jet fighter-style canopies for each of the seats, which is a design more like that of the Homer. Techrules says the design was chosen because of the excellent visibility it affords. The company also states that a “theatrical arrival” is guaranteed wherever your destination.

It was at the 2016 Geneva auto show that Techrules first announced plans for a jet turbine-equipped extended-range electric supercar. Along with the announcement, the company rolled out the rather rudimentary AT96 TREV concept and said a production model would be introduced within a few years.

Techrules AT96 TREV concept, 2016 Geneva Motor Show

Techrules AT96 TREV concept, 2016 Geneva Motor Show

Techrules has hired Italian design icon Giorgetto Giugiaro to come up with the final look of the car. The teaser shot above hints at the design we can expect. From the angle shown, the car is reminiscent of the Mercedes-Benz SLR McLaren Stirling Moss, which isn’t necessarily a bad thing.

Specific details include laser headlights, a starburst pattern for the reversing lights, and a camera-based monitoring system instead of conventional side and rearview mirrors.

Responsible for the chassis, meanwhile, is Italian engineering firm L.M. Gianetti.

Techrules AT96 TREV concept, 2016 Geneva Motor Show

Techrules AT96 TREV concept, 2016 Geneva Motor Show

The powertrain is Techrules’ own design. Called a Turbine-Recharging Electric Vehicle (TREV) powertrain, the setup uses a small jet turbine to generate electricity that charges a battery pack which in turn powers the motors that drive the wheels. Jaguar previewed a similar concept in its own C-X75 concept car unveiled in 2010.

Techrules’ own AT96 TREV concept was said to produce as much as 1,030 horsepower, enough for 0-62 mph acceleration in around 2.5 seconds. No numbers for the production model have been confirmed but the company says to expect “brutal power” combined with “unparalleled efficiency.”

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other vehicles set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.

