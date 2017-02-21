Report: Geely, PSA Group compete for Lotus parent Proton

Feb 21, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Proton logo

Proton logo

Enlarge Photo

Malaysian conglomerate DRB-Hicom is looking to offload its majority stake in fellow Malaysian firm Proton and two of the potential bidders are reported to be China’s Geely and France’s PSA Group.

The information was reported on Sunday by the Financial Times which cited an anonymous source familiar with the matter. Geely and PSA are expected to place bids in the coming days.

Separately, Proton a week ago told the Financial Times that a deal is expected to be completed within the first half of 2017, though the automaker didn't mention of the any bidders.

DRB-Hicom, which in 2012 paid $410 million for a controlling stake in Proton, the parent company of Lotus, has been attempting to sell its stake since at least last fall. At the time, PSA confirmed it had responded to DRB-Hicom.

2017 Lotus Exige Sport 380

2017 Lotus Exige Sport 380

Enlarge Photo

Renault and Suzuki were reported to have also responded to DRB-Hicom, though neither is thought to be interested in placing bids at present.

PSA is also in talks with General Motors about acquiring Opel—a deal that could be announced as early as this week and rumored to be worth approximately $2 billion. Acquiring Proton would provide PSA with production facilities and a sales network in the Southeast Asian market.

There would be similar gains for Geely. The Chinese automaker could also gain access to cars with right-hand-drive designs. Currently, Geely’s lineup, not including those models from its luxury brand Volvo, is made up entirely of vehicles with left-hand drive only.

Proton’s plants in Malaysia have annual capacity of 600,000 cars, though last year the automaker built just 150,000.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante spy shots 2018 Aston Martin DB11 Volante spy shots
2018 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots 2018 Land Rover Range Rover spy shots
Acura NSX buyers can watch their car being built Acura NSX buyers can watch their car being built
2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross spy shots 2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.