Acura NSX buyers can watch their car being built

Feb 20, 2017
2017 Acura NSX production at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio

Potential buyers of the Acura NSX now have another reason to sign on the bottom line.

Acura has launched a special program called the NSX Insider Experience that includes a one-on-one tour of key Acura facilities across Ohio, including the Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) and Anna Engine Plant, where the car and its twin-turbocharged V-6 are built, respectively.

There is also an opportunity to hit the track with an NSX, with a professional driver on hand to provide instruction. The track is Honda’s Transportation Research Center, one of the main proving grounds where development of the 573-horsepower hybrid supercar took place.

2017 Acura NSX

2017 Acura NSX

During their visit, buyers will stay at the upmarket Joseph Hotel in Columbus, Ohio. A concierge is also on hand to help with arranging transport or restaurant and entertainment bookings.

The basic package starts at $2,700 for a one-day tour. That’s certainly a hefty price when you consider you’re already paying a minimum $157,800 for the car, but this is an opportunity rarely afforded by makers of other exotics.

Additions to the basic tour include a two-day stay, the aforementioned track session, and a visit to the Honda Heritage Center.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Acura NSX production at the Performance Manufacturing Center in Marysville, Ohio
