Pagani Huayra Roadster, Ferrari 812 Superfast, next-gen Audi A6: This Week’s Top Photos

Pagani Huayra Roadster Enlarge Photo

Six years after Pagani first showed us the Huayra, the automaker has finally unveiled the open-top version. Thanks to new materials, the open-top car, dubbed a Huayra Roadster, is actually stiffer and lighter than the coupe. It’s also more powerful.

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Maybach has its first SUV. The vehicle is the new G650 Landaulet which adds an open-top body and S-Class seats to the G500 4x4² platform.

Ferrari 812 Superfast Enlarge Photo

Ferrari this week revealed its updated version of the F12. The new car is called the 812 Superfast, and it features a new design, a new engine and a revamped interior.

2019 Cadillac XT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Cadillac is working on a baby crossover and this week we spied a prototype for the first time. Expected to be called the XT3, the new crossover will join the lineup in the second half of 2018 or early the following year.

2017 Ford Ranger FX4 (Australian spec) Enlarge Photo

Ford has a new Ranger coming for 2019. It will be an updated version of the Ranger currently on sale outside the United States. Shown here is the truck in Australia, where it just received FX4 trim.

2019 Audi A6 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Audi’s A6 will soon undergo a complete redesign. The next-generation model was spotted for the first time and looks to be receiving only evolutionary styling.

Toyota at the 2017 Rally Sweden Enlarge Photo

After a 17-year hiatus, Toyota has secured its first win in the World Rally Championship—just two rounds into the current season! The win was at the Rally Sweden and doing the driving was Jari-Matti Latvala with co-driver Miikka Anttila in the Toyota Yaris WRC.