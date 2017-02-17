2017 BMW M2 Performance Edition amps up already great car





2016 BMW M2 with M Performance parts, 2015 SEMA show Enlarge Photo

Yesterday, Bimmerpost and BMW Blog spotted order code ZL9 for the 2017 BMW M2 in the U.S. BMW dealership ordering system. It specifies the 2017 M2 Performance Edition. We reached out to a spokesman from BMW, who confirmed that this limited edition package is indeed available to order at this time with an MSRP of $61,695.

The package is limited to 150 units, all painted Alpine White. The cars all come with black kidney grilles, black side gills, titanium exhaust tips, illuminated door sills, and LED door projectors with "Performance Edition" images, all of which are M Performance Accessories. Black mirror caps are also included.

M Performance Accessories also improve the sound and handling. A firmer M Performance coilover suspension is tuned for the M2, and an M Performance exhaust turns up the volume.

Inside, this package subscribes to the less is more approach. The sport seats are manually adjustable and they lack heating and lumbar adjustment. The car has keyless entry, but it doesn't have the comfort access feature that allows you to lock or unlock the vehicle by touching the door handle with the key still in your pocket. The climate control system is single zone, and the audio system is a basic hi-fi system instead of a Harman Kardon unit. The smoker's package is also removed.

Also included is the M Drivers Package, which increases the top speed from 155 to 168 mph and comes with a one-day High Performance Driving class courtesy of BMW.

The standard price for a 2017 BMW M2 is $52,695, so the Performance Edition is a bit pricey. However, the M Performance Accessories can add up quickly and these cars will likely have collector appeal.

Buyers will not be able to order their Performance Editions any other way. With only 150 on offer, get your order in soon if you want one.