Dodge Demon, Jeep Trackhawk, 2018 Bentley Continental GT: The Week In Reverse

Feb 17, 2017
2018 Bentley Continental GT Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

2018 Bentley Continental GT Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Dodge teased the Demon again; Jeep's bringing the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to the New York auto show; and the 2018 Bentley Continental GT has been spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Ferrari announced the 812 Superfast. This supercar is an updated version of the F12 Berlinetta with a naturally-aspirated V-12 under its hood pumping out a massive 780 horsepower.

Dodge teased the 2018 Challenger SRT Demon for the sixth time. This time we learned that the Demon will launch with 35 percent more force than a Hellcat.

We slid behind the wheel of the 2017 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance plug-in hybrid. With a starting price of $90,000 and a turbocharged inline-4 under its hood, it took us some time to figure out its mission among green machines.

The Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk's debut has been confirmed for April at the 2017 New York auto show. It will share the Big Apple stage with the Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, and that means Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will introduce two vehicles with 1,400 or more horsepower.

We spied the 2018 Bentley Continental GT again. Adopting a sleeker, more dynamic look, the new Continental GT promises to be quite the stunner.

