Cigarette Racing celebrates Mercedes-AMG’s 50th with GT R-inspired speedboat

Feb 17, 2017
Follow Viknesh

2017 Cigarette Racing 50’ Marauder AMG inspired by the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

The folks at Florida's Cigarette Racing build some of the coolest-looking speedboats in the business, and the coolest of them all is the Marauder series.

Stretching 51 feet and 7 inches in length, these come with not one but two top-of-the-line Mercury Racing V-8 engines delivering a combined 3,100 horsepower on race fuel (2,700 hp on regular) and can hit a top speed in excess of 135 mph.

For the past decade, Cigarette Racing has been building boats inspired by members of the Mercedes-AMG lineup. With the tuner celebrating its 50th anniversary this year, Cigarette Racing joined in on the celebration by unveiling a new Marauder inspired by the GT R sports car. It was unveiled Thursday at the 2017 Miami boat show.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots

2017 Cigarette Racing 50’ Marauder AMG inspired by the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

2017 Cigarette Racing 50’ Marauder AMG inspired by the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R

Enlarge Photo

A special logo on the bow highlights the anniversary and on the boat's flanks is the AMG logo in Green Hell Magno, the hero color for the GT R. Another special touch is the interior, which features seat inserts crafted by AMG with a unique and striking geometric patterning.

CHECK OUT: 2017 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance first drive review

Like one of AMG’s cars, carbon fiber was employed extensively in the construction to help shed more than 1,300 pounds. The deck, cockpit and consoles were developed using advanced laminate techniques and are all constructed from carbon fiber with a foam core. More of the lightweight stuff is used for the engine cover.

Cigarette Racing began its partnership with AMG in 2007, primarily for organizing joint customer and marketing activities. Since then the company has revealed eight AMG-inspired speedboats. The latest is now available to order.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Cigarette Racing 50’ Marauder AMG inspired by the 2018 Mercedes-AMG GT R
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Chevy Bolt EV added to Maven’s LA car- and ride-sharing fleet Chevy Bolt EV added to Maven’s LA car- and ride-sharing fleet
2017 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance first drive review 2017 BMW 740e xDrive iPerformance first drive review
2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots 2018 Mercedes-Benz A-Class spy shots
Cigarette Racing celebrates Mercedes-AMG’s 50th with GT R-inspired speedboat Cigarette Racing celebrates Mercedes-AMG’s 50th with GT R-inspired speedboat
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2017 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.