Williams FW40, BMW 7-Series plug-in hybrid, Cadillac XT3: Today’s Car News

2019 Cadillac XT3 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Williams is the first Formula One team to reveal its car for the new season. The 2017-spec cars feature some radical changes aimed at making them faster, though the power units carry over mostly unchanged from the previous year.

BMW’s 7-Series was redesigned last year. For 2017 it gains a plug-in hybrid model in the form of the 740e xDrive iPerformance. Find out what it’s like in our first drive review.

Cadillac is working on a baby crossover and we’ve just spied a prototype. Expected to be called the XT3, the new crossover will join the lineup in the second half of 2018 or early the following year.

