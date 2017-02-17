Honda Civic Type R to debut in production trim at Geneva auto show

Feb 17, 2017
Honda Civic Type R Prototype, 2016 Paris auto show

Honda Civic Type R Prototype, 2016 Paris auto show

Honda is finally ready to show us its new Civic Type R in production trim.

The car has been confirmed for next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show and will be heading to showrooms later in the year.

We’ve already been treated with prototype versions that reveal the look of the car, but in Geneva we’ll finally get to learn all of the specs.

What we do know is that the new Civic Type R, the first to be sold worldwide, will feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 paired to a 6-speed manual and spinning the front wheels only.

2015 Honda Civic Type R

2015 Honda Civic Type R

Expect the engine to match or exceed the 305 horsepower produced by the turbocharged 2.0-liter in the outgoing Civic Type R (shown above). Also matched with the outgoing model should be the trick dual axis strut front suspension designed to prevent torque steer.

The setup features a separated knuckle and strut and two supporting kingpins at each of the front wheels. According to Honda, an independent knuckle translates into a smaller center offset due to a reduced kingpin inclination, and in the outgoing Civic Type R the torque steer is reduced by as much as 55 percent compared with the suspension used on the rest of the Civic range.

We also know that the new Civic Type R will utilize the five-door Civic Hatchback body and be sourced from the same plant as the standard hatch, Honda’s Swindon facility in the United Kingdom.

The good news is we don't have to wait long now because the Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other cars set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.

