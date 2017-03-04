2017 Honda Civic Type R leaks ahead of Geneva debut

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Honda Civic Type R leaked - Image via Autocar Enlarge Photo

Honda is set to unveil its new Civic Type R at next week’s 2017 Geneva auto show but photos have already leaked.

These two photos posted to Autocar reveal the new Civic Type R in great detail and confirm the car will closely match the “prototype” version Honda has been trotting out at major auto shows over the past year.

No information accompanied the photos in the leak but we already know a lot about the car. It will feature a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 paired to a 6-speed manual, and drive will be to the front wheels only.

Expect the engine to match or exceed the 305 horsepower produced by the turbocharged 2.0-liter in the outgoing Civic Type R. Also matched with the outgoing model should be the trick dual axis strut front suspension designed to prevent torque steer.

The setup features a separated knuckle and strut and two supporting kingpins at each of the front wheels. According to Honda, an independent knuckle translates into a smaller center offset due to a reduced kingpin inclination, and in the outgoing Civic Type R the torque steer is reduced by as much as 55 percent compared with the suspension used on the rest of the Civic range.

We also know that the new Civic Type R, since it utilizes the five-door Civic Hatchback body, will be sourced from the same plant as the standard hatch, Honda’s Swindon facility in the United Kingdom. This will be the first time that the Civic Type R is being offered globally.

Sales in the United States will start later this year, with the vehicle arriving as a 2017 model. Pricing should be in line with rivals such as the Ford Focus RS, Subaru WRX STI and Volkswagen Golf R, so starting in the mid-$30K bracket.

We’ll have all the details soon as the Geneva auto show starts March 7. To learn about some of the other cars set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.