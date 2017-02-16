Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk headed for 2017 New York auto show

Follow Joel Add to circle



Jeep Grand Cherokee Hellcat spotted by YouTube user Sinister Life Enlarge Photo

It looks like the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is going to have to share the limelight in April as the Hellcat-powered Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk will also be making its debut at the 2017 New York auto show.

While many have written off the idea that the Grand Cherokee Trackhawk would debut in the Big Apple due to the Demon's reveal, a reliable source has confirmed to us that Jeep will indeed bring the Trackhawk to New York. That means Fiat Chrysler Automobiles will debut two vehicles with what should exceed 1,400 horsepower at the show. God bless America.

We reached out to an FCA spokesperson and were told, "We can't comment or speculate on future product. Please stay tuned."

ALSO SEE: How the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon lost 232 pounds

In what was a terrible secret, later to be confirmed by Jeep CEO Mike Manley, we've known for some time that Jeep is shoving the supercharged 6.2-liter Hemi V-8 engine from the Dodge Hellcats into the Grand Cherokee. We learned it will hit the streets before the end of 2017, and we even know what it will look like.

The meanest Jeep to ever come to fruition has even been spotted prowling the mean streets of Detroit, supercharger whine and all.

What we don't know? It's yet to be seen whether the Jeep variant of the Hellcat will have the full 707 horsepower that its Dodge cousins have. The main question is whether the all-wheel-drive system can withstand that much power without blowing its bits all over the tarmac. One possibility could be Jeep dialing back power in first and second gears to ease the strain on the all-wheel-drive components.

While it's believed Jeep will call the Hellcat-powered Grand Cherokee the Trackhawk, which was trademarked by FCA, it's yet to be seen if the Hellcat name will be involved in any way. A lot name recognition is built up with the Hellcat nameplate, but it could be argued that it belongs to Dodge, not Jeep.

Now is the time to start deciding whether your kid really needs that college savings account as the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk is coming, and soon.