Audi grabs naming rights for new D.C. United soccer field

Audi is a fixture in the D.C. and Northern Virginia area. The automaker calls that part of the country home for its North American operations. So it makes sense, then, that if Audi were interested in grabbing the naming rights to a new stadium it would be one in that neck of the woods. Starting in 2018 when it opens, the new Audi Field will become the home to the D.C. United soccer team.

Back in 2015, Audi became the official sponsor of Major League Soccer, so this move helps solidify that bit of branding. Overseas, Audi in Germany sponsors the Bayern München football club.

Audi calls D.C. United the most success professional sports team in the nation's capital. The Washington Redskins may argue with that given its three Super Bowl titles, but none of those have come since the 1992 season and that team boasts the most racist name in sports.

Beyond the soccer action, Audi Field will play host to other sporting events, concerts, and anything else that might fill those seats. The stadium will have 31 luxury suites and be able to accommodate 20,000 fans. On site, you'll also find plenty of shopping choices as the builders are including 500,000 square feet of retail space. If you ride your bike to the field, you'll find a bike valet to take care of that for you as well.

Audi and D.C. United will break ground on the field along D.C.'s southwest waterfront in the first quarter of this year.

