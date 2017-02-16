Italdesign reveals new brand, logo for road car division

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Italdesign Automobili Speciali Enlarge Photo

As first hinted by its CEO last summer, Italian design firm Italdesign Giugiaro has established its own car brand.

The firm on Wednesday revealed the name of the brand as Italdesign Automobili Speciali, and also produced this new logo.

The logo features a stylized bull, the animal that features on the crest of Turin, Italdesign’s home.

The Italdesign brand’s first car will be revealed in just a few weeks at the 2017 Geneva auto show. It’s believed to be a new supercar based on an existing Audi model, though Italdesign isn’t willing to divulge any details apart from the release of some teaser shots.

Teaser for limited edition Italdesign Giugiaro car debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Italdesign says its cars will feature extremely low volumes. They will be aimed at collectors and buyers looking for something unique. (You can take that as meaning extremely expensive.)

Italdesign, though a design firm, has plenty of experience with low-volume production. For example, the company was tasked by its Volkswagen Group parent to build more than 70 prototypes for the Audi Q2.

As CEO Joerg Astalosch explains, Italdesign is capable of handling all the major stages of vehicle development, from styling to testing to validation and market homologation.

Stay tuned for the debut of Italdesign’s car at the Geneva auto show, which starts March 7. To learn about some of the other cars set to appear, head to our dedicated hub.