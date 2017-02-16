Dodge Demon, Ferrari 812 Superfast, future classic cars: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ferrari 812 Superfast Enlarge Photo

Dodge has dropped new details on its upcoming Challenger SRT Demon. The latest information concerns some of the upgrades implemented to enable the car to claw at the road and get down the line quicker.

Ferrari's revealed its updated version of the F12. The new car is called the 812 Superfast and it features a new design, a new engine and a revamped interior.

Classic cars are all the rage right now but what will be the classics of the future? The good folks at Hagerty have put together their own list but we can't say we agree with all the choices.

Ferrari 812 Superfast revealed with 789 horsepower

Here’s how the 2018 Dodge Demon will launch harder than a Hellcat

Hagerty speculates on top 10 future classic cars, and we weigh in

Drop in driving and car ownership suggests that America's love affair with cars may be over

Hyundai i30 N hot hatch performance specs leaked

Solar power hits new US heights: utility use exceeds home panels

Lamborghini Aventador hit with recall due to fire concerns, Veneno too

Chevrolet Cruze Diesel owners take GM to court

2018 Volkswagen Touareg spy shots

Electric utility in Kansas leads push to get electric cars on roads