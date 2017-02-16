Here’s how the 2018 Dodge Demon will launch harder than a Hellcat

Feb 16, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

We know the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will pack more power than its 707-horsepower Hellcat sibling, but this is just one of the factors that will enable the car to launch off the line much harder.

In the latest installment of its teaser campaign for the Demon, which debuts April 12 at the 2017 New York auto show, Dodge detailed some of the mods designed to help the car claw at the road and get down the line quicker.

We already learned that custom 315/40-size Nitto NT05R tires will be fitted at each corner. These are street-legal drag radials with a 15 percent larger contact patch compared to the tires on the Hellcat, as well as a high-profile design suited to the  demanding torque loads of the Demon. The result is more than twice the grip.

So now that the Demon can better handle torque loads, Dodge decided to give it more—not just at the engine but also through torque multiplication. Dodge has confirmed that the Demon has been fitted with a higher stall speed for the torque converter of the car’s 8-speed automatic transmission, meaning higher revs on launches. The car also has a 3.09 final drive ratio, up from 2.62 on automatic-equipped Hellcats.

The result is said to be an 18 percent increase for both converter torque and rear axle torque multiplication. Together with the tires, these mods already enable the Demon to generate more than 35 percent higher launch force than the Hellcat. However, Dodge is quick to remind us that there’s still seven weeks until the reveal so you can bet many more upgrades are coming.

To keep track of it all, you’ll find our complete coverage on the Demon at this link. Fans should also visit the website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to view a countdown to the other videos as well as download some content. And for more on the New York auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show
