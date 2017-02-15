Ford Ranger FX4, Pagani Huayra Roadster, Toyota TS050 Hybrid: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Pagani Huayra Roadster Enlarge Photo

There’s a new Ranger mid-size pickup truck coming to the United States in 2019. However, Ford already sells a Ranger in other markets. Recently, this global Ranger was shown with an FX4 package.

Six years after Pagani first showed us the Huayra, the automaker has finally unveiled the open-top Roadster version. Thanks to new materials, the open-top Huayra is both stiffer and lighter than the coupe.

Toyota has released a teaser video for the new TS050 Hybrid LMP1 race car that will be entered into the 2017 World Endurance Championship. To make sure Toyota has its best chance at winning the Le Mans round, the automaker will be entering three cars for the first time.

Ford Ranger FX4 returns… in Australia

Lightweight Pagani Huayra Roadster arrives to warp your brain

Toyota teases 2017 TS050 Hybrid LMP1 endurance racer

Feds investigating Ford Explorers over exhaust leaking into cabin

Aston Martin hypercar coming with Cosworth V-12, 175-unit production run

Bollinger Motors promises all-electric off-road 'sport utility truck'

2018 Jaguar XE, XF and F-Pace receive 247-hp inline-4 engine

Want an electronic license plate connected to the DMV? This startup has one

2018 Bentley Continental GT spy shots and video

Tesla updates maintenance plans; higher fees now include hardware updates