Toyota teases 2017 TS050 Hybrid LMP1 endurance racer

A new season of the World Endurance Championship is nearly upon us and Toyota will be back to chase the title. The automaker has provided a glimpse at the 2017 TS050 Hybrid that it will field in the premier LMP1 class, ahead of the reveal and team presentation on March 31.

This is the car that Toyota hopes will finally earn it victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans after 18 years of trying. Toyota came painfully close to reaching the goal in 2016 but lost out in the closing minutes due to the failure of a single part.

With Audi pulling out of the WEC, Toyota’s only real rival in the LMP1 class will be Porsche.

The 2017 TS050 Hybrid is an update of the car fielded last year (shown below), though we don’t have any details on the improvements made.

What we can confirm is that Toyota will field two TS050 Hybrids throughout most of the season and three of the cars for the Le Mans and Spa-Francorchamps rounds. The cars will all compete under the Toyota Gazoo Racing banner.

Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi and José María López will race the number 7 car throughout the season. Sébastien Buemi, Anthony Davidson and Kazuki Nakajima will compete with the number 8 car, also throughout the season. Toyota’s third TS050 Hybrid will race under the number 9, competing only at Le Mans and Spa. Doing the driving will be Stéphane Sarrazin and two other drivers yet to be named.

“I believe this is an exciting time for Toyota Gazoo Racing in endurance racing,” Team President Toshio Sato said in a statement. “Entering three cars for Spa and Le Mans represents a new challenge for our team—we are working hard to be prepared and we are inspired to win.”

The first race of the new season is the 6 Hours of Silverstone on April 16. The 24 Hours of Le Mans will run the weekend starting June 17.