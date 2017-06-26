Jaguar XE, XF and F-Pace receive new engines for 2018

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar on Monday announced 2018 model year updates for its core XE, XF and F-Pace lines.

The base 25t models adopt Jaguar’s latest 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 and are rated at 247 horsepower, up from 240 hp previously.

Above this are the 25d models which feature a 2.0-liter turbocharged diesel engine rated at 180 hp.

New to XE, XF and F-Pace for 2018 are 30t models. They feature an uprated version of the 25t’s 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4, with its output registering at 296 hp. The 30t models replace the 35t models which came with a 340-hp version of Jaguar’s 3.0-liter supercharged V-6.

The 3.0-liter supercharged V-6 is still available, albeit only in the S models where it rates in at 380 hp.

Other updates for 2018 include new convenience features and trim packages across the three models. Among these updates is a hands-free function for the trunk lid on the XE and XF, as well as camera systems to aid with parking and forward visibility.

Finally, Jaguar is also introducing an in-car payment system. The automaker has teamed up with Shell to create a system that allows the driver to pay for fuel using an app and the car’s touchscreen display. The system is currently available in the United Kingdom and will be rolled out to other markets over the course of the year.

Jaguar’s 2018 model range is on sale now with the following pricing:

2018 Jaguar XE 25t: $36,720

2018 Jaguar XE 20d: $38,220

2018 Jaguar XE 30t: TBA

2018 Jaguar XE S: $53,270

2018 Jaguar XF 25t: $48,770

2018 Jaguar XF 20d: $50,270

2018 Jaguar XF 30t: TBA

2018 Jaguar XF S: $64,860

2018 Jaguar F-Pace 25t: $43,060

2018 Jaguar F-Pace 20d: $47,270

2018 Jaguar F-Pace 30t: TBA

2018 Jaguar F-Pace S: $60,770

All prices include a $995 destination charge.