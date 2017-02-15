2018 Jaguar XE, XF and F-Pace receive 247-hp inline-4 engine

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Jaguar on Wednesday announced 2018 model year updates for its core XE, XF and F-Pace models.

Key among the updates is a new turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 247 horsepower. The engine, part of Jaguar’s Ingenium modular engine family, replaces the 240-hp 2.0-liter mill currently offered in the XE 25t and is a new entry-level option for the XF and F-Pace.

In addition, the XE range is being expanded with a new XE S model powered by a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 delivering 380 hp. This is the same engine that delivers 340 hp in the XE 35t currently on offer.

Other updates for 2018 include new convenience features and trim packages across the three models. Among these updates is a hands-free function for the trunk lid on the XE and XF, as well as camera systems to aid with parking and forward visibility.

Finally, Jaguar is also introducing an in-car payment system. The automaker has teamed up with Shell to create a system that allows the driver to pay for fuel using an app and the car’s touchscreen display. The system is currently available in the United Kingdom and will be rolled out to other markets over the course of the year.

Jaguar’s 2018 model range will be available in dealerships starting May 2017. Pricing details can be found below.

2018 Jaguar XE 25t: $36,720

2018 Jaguar XE 20d: $38,220

2018 Jaguar XE 35t: $43,520

2018 Jaguar XE S: $53,270

2018 Jaguar XF 25t: $48,770

2018 Jaguar XF 20d: $50,270

2018 Jaguar XF 35t: $54,960

2018 Jaguar XF S: $64,860

2018 Jaguar F-Pace 25t: $43,060

2018 Jaguar F-Pace 20d: $47,270

2018 Jaguar F-Pace 35t: $49,970

2018 Jaguar F-Pace S: $60,770

All prices include a $995 destination charge.