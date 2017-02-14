Fittipaldi EF7 supercar coming with V-8, 2,200-lb weight

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Teaser for Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina debuting at 2017 Geneva auto show Enlarge Photo

Set to star at next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show is a new supercar developed in partnership by Brazilian racing driver Emerson Fittipaldi, Italian design house Pininfarina and German motorsport and engineering firm HWA.

The car is called the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina and earlier this month we received a glimpse in the form of a teaser shot. A second teaser has since been released along with a few details from Fittipaldi.

Carbon fiber will be used for both the body and internal monocoque structure, helping to keep weight down to around 2,200 pounds. According to Fittipaldi, the material was selected not only for its lightness but also its protective ability in the case of a crash. The two-time Formula One champion emphasized the car’s safety, explaining that he wanted it to be “forgiving and safe for drivers of all skill levels.”

Power will come from a naturally-aspirated V-8 rated at over 600 horsepower and mounted low in the car to lower the center of gravity. The engine and transmission will be sourced from a single manufacturer to make maintenance as simple as possible. Fittipaldi explained that this decision was made to ensure “minimal mechanic and tech teams” are required when using the car at the track.

Following its debut in Geneva, the Fittipaldi EF7 Vision Gran Turismo by Pininfarina will be available for download in the “Gran Turismo” video game series while a lucky few will be able to own one of the real-life examples destined for production.

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. Pininfarina will also use the show to unveil an eco-friendly luxury sedan developed for Chinese firm Hybrid Kinetic. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.