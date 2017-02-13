Mercedes-Maybach G650, next-gen Nissan Leaf, Porsche Cayman GT4 RS: Today’s Car News

Feb 13, 2017
2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet

Mercedes-Maybach has its first SUV. The vehicle is the new G650 Landaulet which adds an open-top body and S-Class seats to the G500 4x4² platform.

A prototype for Nissan’s next-generation Leaf has been spotted. The original was a pioneer when it came to mainstream electrics but the redesigned model will have some tough competition in the form of the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Tesla Model 3.

The rumor mill is going into overdrive with news that a Porsche Cayman GT4 RS is coming. Giving some credence to the rumors is a social media post made by a Porsche dealer confirming the car.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet revealed, limited to 99 units

2018 Nissan Leaf spy shots

Porsche dealer hints at Cayman GT4 RS with 4.0-liter flat-6

2017 Chevrolet Cruze Diesel hits 52 mpg: will anyone buy it?

Toyota tastes victory in only second rally of WRC comeback

2017 Hyundai Ioniq to have lifetime battery-failure warranty

2020 BMW 8-Series spy shots and video

California grants Subaru permit to test self-driving cars

Audi RS Q8 concept tipped for Geneva auto show

One third of new transit buses will be electric in 2020, all by 2030: Proterra CEO

