Alleged brochure for new Toyota Supra surfaces

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Scan of alleged brochure for new Toyota Supra - Image via Auto.Blog.rs Enlarge Photo

An image alleged to be the scan of a brochure for the upcoming Toyota sports car thought to be reviving the Supra name has surfaced on the website Auto.Blog.rs.

In addition to revealing that the sports car will in fact be called a Supra, the scan, if accurate, reveals a number of other key details including design elements, powertrains and Gazoo Racing links.

The text is in Japanese but Motor1 reports that the information provided mentions three powertrains, though none with rumored hybrid technology.

2019 Toyota Supra spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The powertrains are said to be sourced from BMW and include turbocharged 2.0- and 3.0-liter units. The 2.0-liter is said to offer outputs of 192 horsepower and 236 pound-feet of torque and 252 hp and 295 lb-ft, while the 3.0-liter is said to output 340 hp and 332 lb-ft. The numbers for the 2.0-liter engine match outputs of current BMW models, though the same can’t be said for the numbers of the 3.0-liter engine.

The text also reveals that the new Supra will have a length of 172 inches, a width of 72 in and a height of 50 in. That would make it slightly longer and wider than the Toyota 86 but with a similar height. We also learn that depending on the powertrain the weight will vary between 2,976 and 3,152 pounds, and that buyers will have the choice of 18- or 19-in wheels.

A headlight and part of the front bumper is also shown. The headlight features a similar shape to the unit on Toyota’s FT-1 concept from 2014 (shown below), which previewed the design. We can also see that the car in the brochure maintains the air curtains and pronounced nose of the concept.

Toyota FT-1 concept Enlarge Photo

Finally, the brochure features the “GR” logo of the Gazoo Racing team, which corroborates reports that the car will be part of a new Gazoo Racing performance sub-brand, possibly called the GR Garage, as indicated in the brochure. The Gazoo name comes from an online car hub launched by Toyota in the early days of the Internet. Over the years the name has become synonymous with “garage” in Japan and today is tied with the official motorsport division for both Toyota and Lexus globally.

The new Supra is expected to be given a preview showing during October’s 2017 Tokyo auto show. It is expected on sale in 2018, as a 2019 model. Its platform will also spawn BMW’s replacement for the Z4.

Stay tuned for an update.