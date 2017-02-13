2018 Volvo V90 priced from $50,945

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Wagon-loving Europhiles have a new vehicle to salivate over in the form of the 2018 Volvo V90. The handsome longroof was unveiled a year ago but is only now available to order for customers in the United States due to Volvo’s decision to introduce the V90 Cross Country first.

The V90 has been priced from $50,945 and includes as standard a 12-inch infotainment screen, leather trim, a moonroof, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, and electronic driver aids including automatic emergency braking with pedestrian, cyclist and large animal detection. Options include a sporty R-Design package and luxury-oriented Inscription package.

There are just two powertrain options at launch: Volvo’s T5 and T6 units. The T5 is standard and comes with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 with 240 horsepower. It’s offered with front-wheel drive only. The T6 is a supercharged and turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 with 302 hp. It’s offered with all-wheel drive only. Either configuration comes with an 8-speed automatic.

Uniquely, Volvo isn’t displaying the V90 in showrooms. Instead, the automaker is focusing on the V90 Cross Country here. Buyers interested in the V90 need to place an order via the “concierge” service on Volvo’s website where a representative will be able to help via email, chat or over the phone.

2018 Volvo V90 R-Design Enlarge Photo

The concierge will stay in contact with the buyer, notifying them of when the car has been shipped from the factory and when it is expected to arrive at the selected Volvo dealership. Upon arrival, the car will have all options, such as radio stations and software settings, personalized based on the buyer’s preference.

The V90 also has an overseas delivery option, allowing the buyer to pick up the car at the factory in Gothenburg, Sweden. A tour of the factory is included with this option.

Pricing information for Volvo’s complete “90” series is as follows:

2017 Volvo XC90: $46,745

2017 Volvo S90: $47,945

2018 Volvo V90: $50,945

2017 Volvo V90 Cross Country: $56,295

All figures include a $995 destination charge.