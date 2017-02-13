Audi RS Q8 concept tipped for Geneva auto show

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Audi Q8 concept, 2017 Detroit auto show

Audi Sport boss Stephan Winkelmann recently came out and stated he was going to almost double the number of RS-badged Audis by 2018, and one of the new additions could end up being derived from the upcoming Q8 flagship SUV.

Autocar is reporting that Audi will preview a potential RS Q8 with a concept at next month’s 2017 Geneva auto show. The Q8 itself was previewed in concept form just a month ago at the 2017 Detroit auto show.

The Q8 is a coupe-like SUV due in 2018. It will be a rival to the BMW X6, Land Rover Range Rover Sport and Mercedes-Benz GLE, so presumably any RS Q8 would rival the high-performance versions of those vehicles, i.e. the X6 M, Range Rover Sport SVR and Mercedes-AMG GLE63, respectively.

We can expect the RS Q8 to be fitted with all the usual RS paraphernalia such as lowered suspension, huge intakes in the front bumper, an aero package, and uprated wheels, tires and brakes. Autocar’s sources indicate that a pronounced front splitter will feature in addition to a more aggressive grille than one on the Q8 concept shown in Detroit.

The sources also indicate that the RS Q8 will be fitted with the 605-horsepower twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 currently found in the RS 7 Performance and S8 Plus models. Such an output would make any RS Q8 significantly more powerful than its aforementioned rivals whose outputs lie closer to the 550-hp mark. However, with estimated 0-60 mph times of around 5.0 seconds, the vehicle will be quite a bit a slower than the new generation of electric SUVs promising 0-60 times of 3.0 seconds or less.

The Geneva auto show starts March 7. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.