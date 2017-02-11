This Week’s Top Photos: The 2017 Chicago auto show edition

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Ford Mustang, 2017 Chicago auto show Enlarge Photo

The updated 2018 Ford Mustang made its world debut during this past week’s 2017 Chicago auto show. The car benefits from a new look, a digital instrument cluster, a 10-speed auto, and more power under the hood. The only downside is that there's no longer a V-6 option.

2018 Dodge Durango SRT, 2017 Chicago auto show Enlarge Photo

There was muscle of a different kind on Dodge’s stand. The automaker used the Chicago show to unveil a new Durango SRT. The fast family hauler packs a naturally-aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 good for 475 horsepower. Interestingly, the vehicle is quicker than the smaller Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT which packs the same engine, at least according to Dodge.

Mopar '17, 2017 Chicago auto show Enlarge Photo

Dodge also had the Mopar ’17 special edition on its stand. The Challenger was the basis for the latest Mopar special. Just 160 of them will be built, split equally between SRT and SRT Hellcat versions.

Volkswagen Atlas Weekend Edition, 2017 Chicago auto show Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen used this week's show to present a concept based on its new Atlas. The concept is aimed at families with active lifestyles and features a number of accessories that will be available when the SUV goes on sale this spring.

2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport, 2017 Chicago Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Toyota used the show to unveil updated versions of its Tundra and Sequoia. Among the updates is the addition of new TRD Sport trim. For the Tundra, this means uprated suspension, 20-inch alloys and unique exterior treatments.

2018 Ford Expedition, 2017 Chicago auto show Enlarge Photo

One of the all-new vehicles presented in Chicago was the 2018 Ford Expedition. The big news is the aluminum body that helps shed a massive 300 pounds. Note, this is the vehicle will be twinned with the next Lincoln Navigator.

2018 Hyundai Elantra GT, 2017 Chicago auto show Enlarge Photo

It wasn’t all big and brawny vehicles in Chicago. Hyundai introduced its redesigned Elantra GT. The 2018 model features the Euro-styling and sport-tuned chassis of its i30 counterpart sold overseas and looks particularly tasty in Elantra GT Sport guise.

2018 Subaru Legacy, 2017 Chicago auto show Enlarge Photo

Subaru also had an updated version of its Legacy. The changes are hard to spot but include tweaks to the styling, more tech in the cabin and suspension tuned for increased comfort.

There was much, much more in Chicago. As always, you’ll find our complete coverage on the show over at our dedicated hub.