Lucid Air gets sideways during snow testing

Feb 10, 2017

Lucid, the startup that plans to release the 1,000-horsepower Air electric sedan, appears to be serious about getting its car into production. We recently saw it prowling the San Francisco streets, and now Lucid has released a video of the car undergoing snow testing. That's not unusual for any car, but this video shows that the Air could be genuinely fun to drive.

The Lucid team took Alpha development prototypes to northern Minnesota for cold driving testing and validation of the powertrain, battery, thermal, body, and chassis systems in temperatures as low as -18 degrees Fahrenheit.

CHECK OUT: Lucid Motors unveils 1,000-hp Air electric sedan

The low-friction surfaces allowed the team to develop the anti-lock braking, traction control, and stability control systems.

However, there are some other systems are at play to help this car handle the slippery conditions and let the driver have fun. The car has all-wheel drive, enabled by two motors, one on the front axle and the other on the rear axle. Brake-based torque vectoring is also standard. It applies the inner brakes in a turn to send the power to the outside wheels to get the car to rotate. Finally, it has an active suspension to both ensure a comfortable ride and optimize the tire contact patch.

As you can see in this video, it's possible to get the Air into a controlled four-wheel drift, which is just plain fun. If the finished production car turns out to be as fun to drive as it looks in this video, especially with 1,000 horsepower and 300-400-miles of all-electric range, the Lucid Air could appeal to enthusiasts, as well as those with a green agenda.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on FacebookTwitter and YouTube.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2017 DS 7 spy shots 2017 DS 7 spy shots
Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger celebrates 80 years of Mopar in two-tone style Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger celebrates 80 years of Mopar in two-tone style
Jeep beefs up Wrangler Rubicon with new Recon special edition Jeep beefs up Wrangler Rubicon with new Recon special edition
2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback revealed ahead of Geneva debut 2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback revealed ahead of Geneva debut
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.