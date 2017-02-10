Dodge Viper sold out, production to end August 31

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Dodge Viper Enlarge Photo

If you were hoping to put in an order for one of the final Dodge Vipers, you’re out of luck as all of the build slots have been sold.

The information was confirmed by Fiat Chrysler Automobiles design boss Ralph Gilles at this week’s 2017 Chicago auto show. He also confirmed to Motor Trend that production at the car’s Conner Avenue Assembly Plant in Detroit will come to an end on August 31.

The news doesn’t mean you can’t get a 2017 Viper, the final model year for the car, but it means the car will have to be one already ordered by a dealership. Your best bet is going through Gerry Wood Dodge of Salisbury, North Carolina.

The dealership made headlines last October for ordering build slots for the very last batch of Vipers. It has on its books no less than 141 build slots for 2017 Vipers, including three limited edition models designed exclusively for it.

It was officially announced last June that the Viper was to be culled after the 2017 model year. It's certainly given us plenty of enjoyment over the last 25 years, and the car is better than it's ever been. In this case, it seems, the good really do die young.

For more from the Chicago auto show, head to our dedicated hub.