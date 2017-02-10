Dodge Demon, Ford Expedition, Toyota Tundra TRD Sport: The Week In Reverse

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Toyota Tundra TRD Sport, 2017 Chicago Auto Show Enlarge Photo

Dodge released some new details on its Challenger SRT Demon, Ford unveiled a redesigned Expedition and Toyota added new TRD Sport trim to its Tundra and Sequoia full-size fleet. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Dodge is set to unveil a new Challenger variant even more potent than the 707-horsepower Hellcat. It’s called the Demon, and this week we learned one of the methods the engineers have employed to boost power.

If you prefer having more than two doors on your performance machine, Dodge has also added a Durango SRT to its lineup. It sports the 475-hp 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 shared with the Grand Cherokee SRT, though oddly the official numbers rate the smaller Jeep as being the slower of the two.

It’s the 2017 Chicago auto show this week and that means plenty of new SUVs, trucks and special editions. One of the highlights was Ford’s redesigned Expedition. The big news is the aluminum body that helps shed a massive 300 pounds.

Toyota used the show to unveil updated versions of its Tundra and Sequoia. Among the updates is the addition of new TRD Sport trim. For the Tundra, this means uprated suspension, 20-inch alloys and unique exterior treatments.

A major surprise this week was the spotting of a prototype for Lamborghini’s upcoming SUV. We also learned this week that the vehicle will keep the Urus name used on a concept from 2012 previewing it.

Finally, we also learned of a new stunner deal from the folks at Lebanon Ford of Ohio. For a grand total of $45,499, the dealer will sell you a brand new Ford Mustang GT equipped with a Hellion twin-turbocharging system. With a few supporting mods, this particular setup is capable of 1,200 hp.