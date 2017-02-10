Audi RS 3, Lamborghini Urus, Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback Enlarge Photo

Audi’s RS 3 Sportback has received some styling updates plus the new 400-horsepower turbocharged inline-5 shared with the RS 3 sedan and TT RS. Unfortunately there are still no plans to bring the hot hatch over to the United States.

A prototype for Lamborghini’s Urus SUV has finally been spied. It reveals the differences between the production Urus and a concept of the same name unveiled in 2012.

The Dodge Challenger was the basis for the Mopar '17 special edition. Just 160 examples will be built, split equally between SRT and SRT Hellcat trim.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2018 Audi RS 3 Sportback revealed ahead of Geneva debut

2018 Lamborghini Urus spy shots

Mopar '17 Dodge Challenger celebrates 80 years of Mopar in two-tone style

Survey: People plan to read, work, have sex, and pray in self-driving cars

Latest ‘Fate of the Furious’ trailer shows more wide-body muscle

Production for Elio 3-wheeler slides to 2018; is time running out?

New Transformers 5 trailer possibly hints at planet eater Unicron

2018 Subaru Legacy video preview

2017 DS 7 spy shots

Plug-in hybrid price guide: Every 2017 model, with specs