Latest ‘Fate of the Furious’ trailer shows more wide-body muscle

Feb 10, 2017
Most of the ads run during Super Bowl LI were forgettable, but among the mundane was the explosive trailer for “The Fate of the Furious,” movie number eight in the ever-popular Fast and the Furious franchise.

The first trailer dropped in December and gave us a glimpse of a wide-body Dodge Challenger that’s very likely the upcoming Challenger SRT Demon. Recall, the new Challenger range-topper’s 2017 New York auto show debut on April 12 is just two days prior to the movie hitting theaters.

There’s also a wide-body muscle car in the new trailer, though it’s more likely to be a modified early Charger, the weapon of choice of Vin Diesel’s character Dom Toretto.

The plot tends to come second to all the action and cars in the Fast franchise but in case you were wondering, Toretto has “gone rogue” for whatever reason and looks to be working with the baddie of the movie, a character by the name of Cipher, played by Charlize Theron. At the same time, former baddie Deckard Shaw, played by Jason Statham, has been brought out of prison to help the crew nail Toretto.

Along the way there are a number of interesting machines including tanks, a submarine, a Lamborghini Murciélago and possibly a Local Motors Rally Fighter.

