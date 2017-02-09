Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, Chevy Camaro GT4.R, ‘Top Gear’ trailer: Today’s Car News

Feb 9, 2017
Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

Teaser for 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon debuting at 2017 New York auto show

In the latest installment of Dodge’s teaser campaign for its 2018 Challenger SRT Demon, the American muscle car brand revealed a new Air Grabber hood scoop. The scoop is the biggest fitted to a production car and helps boost the power of the Demon’s supercharged 6.2-liter V-8.

Chevrolet has released a teaser for a new GT4-spec race car based on the Camaro. It replaces the successful Camaro Z/28.R racer based on the fifth-gen car and has been designed for global GT4 competition.

Just as the inaugural season of “The Grand Tour” comes to a close, a new season of “Top Gear” is warming up. The good news is that Chris Evans is out. He’s been replaced by the much more enjoyable Chris Harris.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

Dodge Demon will boast largest functional hood scoop on a production car

Chevrolet Camaro GT4.R race car teased

"Top Gear" hosts visit with BBC insurance department ahead of new season

New lawsuit could force used car dealers to repair recalled vehicles

Hybrid Kinetic bringing Pininfarina-styled H600 luxury sedan to Geneva

2017 Subaru Impreza: first drive of AWD compact sedan, hatch

Jannarelly reveals flip-up roof option for Design-1 sports car

2016-2017 Chevrolet Cruze recalled: 17,000 vehicles affected

Chevrolet introduces series of Redline models in Chicago

Why aren't there more hybrid crossover utilities and SUVs?

