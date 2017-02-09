Report: Tesla Model 3 pre-production to start February 20

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Since the reveal of its Model 3 prototype a year ago, Tesla has been adamant that deliveries will start by late 2017.

By all accounts things appear to be on track as Tesla on Wednesday said it will pause production at its car plant in Fremont, California for about a week to prepare for Model 3 production.

Among the modifications being made to the plant is an upgrade of the paint shop to handle the higher volumes of the Model 3. Tesla is predicting that with the upcoming small sedan, its annual production will reach as high as 500,000 units by as early as 2018. Tesla produced just under 84,000 units in 2016.

Citing an inside source, Reuters (via Green Car Reports) reports that the first pre-production examples of the Model 3 could be rolling off the line as early as February 20. Pre-production cars come just before customer cars and are used for final evaluation. February 20 is two days prior to Tesla’s planned fourth-quarter results shareholder meeting.

The Model 3 will mark Tesla’s transformation from a niche player to volume automaker. The company already has close to 400,000 pre-orders for the car from eager customers all over the globe.

Tesla says the Model 3 will have a starting price of no more than $35,000 and a range of at least 215 miles. Via Twitter, CEO Elon Musk said the Model 3 won’t have a 100-kilowatt-hour battery because its wheelbase is too small.