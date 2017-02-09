Dodge Demon will boast largest functional hood scoop on a production car

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon will be a lighter, wider and—most importantly—more powerful alternative to its Hellcat sibling.

We now know one of the methods Dodge will employ to boost output of the mighty supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 fitted to the car, which in the Hellcat already delivers an extreme 707 horsepower and 650 pound-feet of torque.

In the latest installment of its teaser campaign for the Demon, Dodge revealed that the car will be fitted with the largest ever functional hood scoop found on a production car. It measures more than 45 square inches, and Dodge is calling it the Air Grabber.

Below the hood, special ducting will be added to ensure air fed into the scoop will go directly to the engine’s intake, which will sit in a significantly larger air box than the one in the Hellcat. Additional air will come from not one but two Air Catcher headlights. The Hellcat has one of these located on the driver’s side.

The result is that Demon’s inlet air temperature will on average be about 30 degrees cooler than in the Hellcat. And as with most engines, cooler, denser air in the inlet usually results in more power.

Dodge isn’t willing to reveal just how much power the Demon will have, though that hasn’t stopped us from speculating.

Dodge will present the Demon at the 2017 New York auto show, which starts April 12. The car will be shown earlier, though, with the reveal most likely linked with the new movie "The Fate of the Furious," which starts April 12 and is predicted to feature the Demon in some scenes.

Before then, we’ll get seven more of these teaser videos. Fans should visit the website www.ifyouknowyouknow.com to view a countdown to the other videos as well as download some content. You’ll also find our complete coverage on the Demon at this link. And for more on the New York auto show, head to our dedicated hub.