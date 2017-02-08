Ultra-rare Jaguar Sport XJR-15 comes up for sale

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The Jaguar XJ220 is an incredibly rare supercar built in the early 1990s. The British automaker produced just 271 examples over the course of two years. There's a Jaguar super machine that's even rarer, though, and it came just before XJ220 arrived on the scene. It's the 1991 XJR-15, and it's a real-deal Group C race car that you could drive on the street...if you can find one of less than 30 road-going versions built. Now you can, because there's one for sale on ClassicDriver.com.

Jaguar and Jaguar Sport teamed up to produce what was essentially a monster of a race car, and it was built around the bones of the iconic XJR-9 Le Mans-winning machine. Tom Walkinshaw Racing and Jaguar decided to build a street car while also building a real racing version. They essentially just turned a race car into a street car while providing very little in the way of creature comforts. This thing must be an absolute bear to drive.

Power is provided by a 6.0-liter V-12 engine built by Jaguar. It produces 450 horsepower and 420 lb-ft of torque, and it's backed up by a 6-speed manual gearbox. That engine actually forms a structural piece of the car itself, and the body is built using kevlar and carbon composites. Oh, you thought the the McLaren F1 was the first road car to do that? Seems like TWR and Jaguar were just a step ahead in that game.

Jaguar Sport built a tick over 50 examples in total. Of that run, just 27 were released as road-going versions. They rarely come up for sale and when they do, they don't fetch as much money as you'd expect for something this powerful and rare. Still, the last one that sold went for nearly $350,000. You should expect this one to go for a bit more.

