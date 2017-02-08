'Top Gear' hosts visit with BBC insurance department ahead of new season

Feb 8, 2017
Top Gear appears ready to move forward with a promising team firmly in place. That would be the team of Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris, and Rory Reid. All three sit down with the BBC insurance department for a new teaser trailer that gives us a glimpse at what's in store for the show's next season. What do we have to look forward to? Lots. Especially if you like cars (a given) and naked hikers (not so much of a given).

In the clip above, you'll find Harris drifting Ferrari goodness, Rory Reid adventuring and crashing, and Matt LeBlanc meeting friendly new faces. It's the familiar formula we've all come to know and love, but it feels a bit more fresh thanks to the arrival of this new crew.

Top Gear had a rough go of it as lead host Chris Evans feuded with Matt Leblanc and seemingly the rest of the crew. It was a tough way to start the first season in many years that didn't feature the popular triumvirate of Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May. Those folks set off on their own Grand Tour, which just wound down its first season to generally positive reviews.

The Amazon show will certainly prove to be a hit for the Internet giant, but it will have rewatch-ability battles when Top Gear starts plopping all of its episodes onto Netflix. That's a battle we're eager to see waged, and we look forward to the next chapter in the Top Gear saga. 

