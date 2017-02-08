Nissan gives 6 popular models the Midnight Edition treatment

Feb 8, 2017
2017 Nissan Altima SR Midnight Edition

Nissan on Thursday at the 2017 Chicago auto show will unveil six models available with a new Midnight Edition package. The package, originally introduced on the 2016 Sentra SR, adds a number of extras including styling enhancements for only a small premium.

Nissan says the average saving as opposed to adding all the extras individually is around $1,300. Among the extras included are dark-finish alloy wheels and blacked-out body enhancements.

The six models available with the Midnight Edition package are the 2017 model year Sentra SR, Altima SR, Maxima SR, Rogue SV, Murano Platinum and Pathfinder. Note: Opting for the package means exterior colors are limited to black, white, gray and red.

Below is a brief summary of what the package includes for each model and the cost:

Sentra SR Midnight Edition: 17-inch alloys, black mirror caps and rear spoiler. ($490)

Altima SR Midnight Edition: 18-in alloys, LED headlights, remote engine start, black mirror caps and rear spoiler. ($990)

Maxima SR Midnight Edition: 19-in alloys, black rear spoiler and rear diffuser. ($1,195)

Rogue SV Midnight Edition: 17-in alloys, illuminated door sills, rear bumper protector, and black mirror caps, roof rails, cross bars and splash guards. ($990)

Murano Platinum Midnight Edition: 20-in alloys and black roof rails, mirror caps and splash guards. ($1,195)

Pathfinder Midnight Edition: 20-in alloys, illuminated door sills, chrome rear bumper protector and black mirror caps, spoiler and splash guards. ($1,195)

The Midnight Edition package is available now at Nissan dealerships.

For more from the Chicago auto show, head to our dedicated hub.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2017 Nissan Altima SR Midnight Edition
