BMW hires Bugatti Veyron designer

Jozef Kaban

It’s safe to say that BMW design is in a bit of a funk.

All that could be about to change, however, as the automaker is injecting some new blood into its design team.

The BMW Group on Wednesday confirmed that Jozef Kaban will be in charge of design at BMW. He replaces Karim Habib who stepped down in January after five years in the role.

Kaban was previously employed by the Volkswagen Group where he was in charge of design at Skoda. Prior to the role at Skoda, he worked on the exterior of the Bugatti Veyron and also headed design at Audi.

The BMW Group also announced the promotion of Domagoj Dukec to the head design role at the BMW i and BMW M sub-brands. Dukec joined the BMW Group in 2010 and since then has worked on vehicles from BMW and BMW i.

Both designers will report to BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk.

“I am looking forward to this strengthening of the BMW Group design team,” van Hooydonk said in a statement. “Both Jozef Kaban and Domagoj Dukec bring the experience, talent and vision we need for the future direction of our design.”