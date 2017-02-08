BMW hires Bugatti Veyron designer

Feb 8, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Jozef Kaban

Jozef Kaban

Enlarge Photo

It’s safe to say that BMW design is in a bit of a funk.

All that could be about to change, however, as the automaker is injecting some new blood into its design team.

The BMW Group on Wednesday confirmed that Jozef Kaban will be in charge of design at BMW. He replaces Karim Habib who stepped down in January after five years in the role.

Kaban was previously employed by the Volkswagen Group where he was in charge of design at Skoda. Prior to the role at Skoda, he worked on the exterior of the Bugatti Veyron and also headed design at Audi.

The BMW Group also announced the promotion of Domagoj Dukec to the head design role at the BMW i and BMW M sub-brands. Dukec joined the BMW Group in 2010 and since then has worked on vehicles from BMW and BMW i.

Both designers will report to BMW Group design boss Adrian van Hooydonk.

“I am looking forward to this strengthening of the BMW Group design team,” van Hooydonk said in a statement. “Both Jozef Kaban and Domagoj Dukec bring the experience, talent and vision we need for the future direction of our design.”

Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Is the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT actually faster than the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT? Is the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT actually faster than the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT?
VW unveils extra-versatile Atlas Weekend Edition VW unveils extra-versatile Atlas Weekend Edition
Infiniti Q50 and QX80 get Signature special editions Infiniti Q50 and QX80 get Signature special editions
2018 Rolls-Royce SUV (Project Cullinan) spy shots 2018 Rolls-Royce SUV (Project Cullinan) spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Get FREE Dealer Quotes

From dealers near you
Go!

Research New Cars

Go!


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2016 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.