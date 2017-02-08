VW Atlas Weekend Edition, Rolls-Royce SUV, Porsche on ice: Car News Headlines

Feb 8, 2017
Porsche Camp4 Canada 2017

Porsche Camp4 Canada 2017

Volkswagen is using this week’s 2017 Chicago auto show to present a concept based on its new Atlas SUV. The concept is aimed at families with active lifestyles and features a number of accessories that will be available when the Atlas goes on sale this spring.

Rolls-Royce is preparing its own SUV, a vehicle that for now is being referred to as Project Cullinan. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals the boxy, chiseled look destined for the vehicle.

Porsche offers one of the best winter driving courses around. This isn’t about scenic winter landscapes and relaxation in comfy lodges. It will leave you beat, but you’ll be all the better for it.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

VW unveils extra-versatile Atlas Weekend Edition

2018 Rolls-Royce SUV (Project Cullinan) spy shots

Fast camp: Take me to Porsches on ice

2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV review

Inside look at Bugatti Chiron production

Faraday has 64,000 reservations: Why they're different from Tesla's

Two special edition Ram pickup trucks roll into the Windy City

2017 GMC Canyon review

2019 Porsche Macan spy shots

Home energy storage batteries lose to grid-connected solar on environmental impact

