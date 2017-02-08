VW Atlas Weekend Edition, Rolls-Royce SUV, Porsche on ice: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Porsche Camp4 Canada 2017 Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen is using this week’s 2017 Chicago auto show to present a concept based on its new Atlas SUV. The concept is aimed at families with active lifestyles and features a number of accessories that will be available when the Atlas goes on sale this spring.

Rolls-Royce is preparing its own SUV, a vehicle that for now is being referred to as Project Cullinan. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals the boxy, chiseled look destined for the vehicle.

Porsche offers one of the best winter driving courses around. This isn’t about scenic winter landscapes and relaxation in comfy lodges. It will leave you beat, but you’ll be all the better for it.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

