VW Atlas Weekend Edition, Rolls-Royce SUV, Porsche on ice: Car News Headlines

46 minutes ago
Porsche Camp4 Canada 2017Enlarge Photo
Volkswagen is using this week’s 2017 Chicago auto show to present a concept based on its new Atlas SUV. The concept is aimed at families with active lifestyles and features a number of accessories that will be available when the Atlas goes on sale this spring.
Rolls-Royce is preparing its own SUV, a vehicle that for now is being referred to as Project Cullinan. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals the boxy, chiseled look destined for the vehicle.
Porsche offers one of the best winter driving courses around. This isn’t about scenic winter landscapes and relaxation in comfy lodges. It will leave you beat, but you’ll be all the better for it.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
VW unveils extra-versatile Atlas Weekend Edition
2018 Rolls-Royce SUV (Project Cullinan) spy shots
Fast camp: Take me to Porsches on ice
2017 Chevrolet Bolt EV review
Inside look at Bugatti Chiron production
Faraday has 64,000 reservations: Why they're different from Tesla's
Two special edition Ram pickup trucks roll into the Windy City
2017 GMC Canyon review
2019 Porsche Macan spy shots
Home energy storage batteries lose to grid-connected solar on environmental impact
