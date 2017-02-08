VW unveils extra-versatile Atlas Weekend Edition

Feb 8, 2017
2018 Volkswagen Atlas Weekend Edition concept, 2017 Chicago auto show

Volkswagen’s Atlas goes on sale in the spring and the automaker is using this week’s 2017 Chicago auto show to preview some of the accessories that will be available for the three-row SUV.

The accessories are featured on a concept called the Atlas Weekend Edition and are mostly aimed at families with active lifestyles.

Mounted on the vehicle’s roof racks is the Urban Loader cargo box which when fully extended adds 17.7 cubic feet of storage.  The vehicle also features base carrier bars for attaching accessories for skis, snowboards, kayaks or bikes. There are also side rails, a hood protector, splashguards, and wheel locks.

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Weekend Edition

2018 Volkswagen Atlas Weekend Edition

Inside, there’s a cargo cover as well as a cargo divider should you want to keep your pet away from the rear seats. There are also mounts for a tablet which when connected to the vehicle via Wi-Fi can be used to control some of the media functions.

VW is yet to reveal pricing for the Atlas but we know it will be offered as standard with a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 delivering 235 horsepower and driving the front wheels only. A 276-hp 3.6-liter V-6 will be available and buyers of this powertrain will be able to select from either front- or all-wheel drive. The sole transmission will be an 8-speed automatic.

The Chicago auto show starts Thursday. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.

