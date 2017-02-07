Spotted: Lucid Air whirring through San Francisco streets

Follow Jeff Add to circle



What would you do with a 1,000-horsepower pre-production electric sedan if you were given the keys? Well the folks at Lucid Motors took their Air for a spin...at slow San Francisco traffic speeds and another motorist managed to capture it on video.

It seems Lucid had the Air out in public to grab some running footage of the car. That van in front of the Air appears to be capturing video, while the motorist shooting this video is capturing footage of the footage being captured.

Lucid showed off its Air sedan in December of 2016. The all-electric car will feature a standard 100-kWh battery pack that is good for 300 miles of driving range. More exciting to enthusiast types, the Air has that aforementioned 1,000 horsepower and it can blast from 0-60 mph in just 2.5 seconds. That's insane without having to resort to an Insane mode, at least as far as we know right now.

Inside, the cabin is designed to be spacious or luxurious depending on the four or five seat layout you choose. On the outside, you have a skin created by former Mazda design leader Derek Jenkins and headlights that were inspired by the eyes of a fly. It sounds weird, but it's also technically amazing when you realize that the headlights have just under 5,000 lenses and can adjust to the conditions in front of them.

We see few of these details in the video above. But what we do see is a company that is moving forward at a strong pace with its planned electric offering.

