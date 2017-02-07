Infiniti: What’s new for 2017

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2017 Infiniti Q60

Infiniti had been rudderless for years, with its models lacking a cohesive design as well as suffering from product cycles that seemed to stretch for an eternity.

Infiniti finally changed its tack with the introduction of the Q50 for 2014. The svelte sedan introduced a bold look for the brand, as well as a new naming strategy, and helped to further distance Infiniti from its Nissan roots.

The transformation continues in 2017 with new arrivals such as the QX30 and a redesigned Q60. Here’s a rundown of all the changes Infiniti is introducing for the latest model year:

2017 Infiniti QX30:

New model introduced for 2017.

Comes exclusively with turbocharged inline-4 paired to dual-clutch transmission.

Comes with standard front-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

Comes with 18-inch wheels and all-season run-flat tires.

Available options include Nappa leather, 10-speaker Bose stereo and LED headlights.

2017 Infiniti Q50:

New 2.0t Sport model added to range.

New Design Package available with V6 Sport models and adds semi-aniline leather, wood accents, a black headliner and dark chrome interior trim.

Red brake calipers added to Red Sport 400 models.

2017 Infiniti QX50:

New 19-inch wheel pattern.

2017 Infiniti Q60:

Redesigned model introduced for 2017.

Comes standard with turbocharged inline-4 and available with twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6.

Comes exclusively with dual-clutch transmission.

Comes standard with rear-wheel drive and available all-wheel drive.

Includes range-topping Red Sport 400 model.

Available options include 13-speaker Bose stereo and semi-aniline leather.

2017 Infiniti QX60:

New standard V-6 with more power and torque.

New infotainment system with touchscreen display.

New Theater Package available.

2017 Infiniti Q70:

No changes.

2017 Infiniti QX70:

Revised grille design.

New Limited trim that replaces Deluxe Touring Package and adds unique wheel patterns and LED daytime running lights.

2017 Infiniti QX80:

No changes.

