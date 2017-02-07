Dodge Durango SRT, Lamborghini Urus, Mercedes-Maybach G-Class: Today’s Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Dodge Durango SRT Enlarge Photo

It’s been the thing of rumors for years but finally Dodge has unveiled a Durango SRT. The fast family hauler packs a naturally-aspirated 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, good for 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque.

Lamborghini’s CEO has confirmed that the company’s upcoming SUV will be called the Urus. This was the name of a concept from 2012 that previews the vehicle.

Mercedes-Maybach has got its first SUV. The vehicle is a new open-top version of the G-Class equipped with a twin-turbocharged V-12 and the running gear of the crazy G500 4x4².

2018 Dodge Durango SRT: The family hauler gets meaner

Lamborghini sticks with Urus name for SUV

2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet leaked

2014-2017 Maserati Quattroporte, Ghibli, and Levante recalled for fire risk: Nearly 40k affected

2019 Hyundai Santa Fe spy shots

2017 Chevy Bolt EV electric car: New owner's first impressions

Lexus LC F edges closer with trademark filing

Has Takata finally found a buyer?

2017 Ram Power Wagon first drive review: Irrational but appealing

Much faster electric-car charging: On a fast track