2018 BMW M2 spy shots

An updated version of the BMW M2 has been spotted for the first time.

This isn’t a prototype for the oft-rumored “CS” version of the M2 but rather a mid-cycle update coinciding with similar updates for the regular 2-Series models. The updated range is expected for the 2018 model year.

The masked front bumper on this prototype suggests some changes are in store for the design of the intakes. We’re also expecting some tweaks to the lights and perhaps a new grille.

There will be mechanical updates, too. The front brake discs are slightly larger than on the current M2. It also appears that the rear muffler has also grown in size, perhaps indicating a change to the powertrain. There have been rumors that the older N55 engine of the current car could be replaced by the B58 modular design found in other BMW models.

We rated the M2 Motor Authority’s Best Car to Buy 2017, so an enhanced version of an already brilliant car is just icing on the cake.