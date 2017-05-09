2018 BMW M2 spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



An updated version of the BMW M2 has been spotted testing hard at the Nürburgring.

The changes are being introduced as part of a mid-cycle update for the M2 coinciding with similar changes for the regular 2-Series.

The updated range is expected for the 2018 model year, meaning a reveal can’t be far. In fact, photos of the updated M2 surfaced on a BMW website just this month.

The biggest visual tweaks have been made to the headlights which feature a sharper adaptation of BMW's signature "angel eyes," and look less round than before. The lights are now full LED units and feature a more pointed brow crease at the top, too. The taillights are also slightly revised, as is the rear bumper.

We aren’t expecting any major mechanical updates for the standard M2 which comes with a 3.0-liter twin-turbocharged inline-6 delivering 365 horsepower and 343 pound-feet of torque (369 lb-ft with overboost). We say “standard” because a sharper M2 CS is expected to be joining the fold. It’s the latter that’s featured here.

Like the M4 CS unveiled at the recent 2017 Shanghai auto show, the M2 CS should feature more power, a more aggressive aero package, and some weight-saving mods. There have also been rumors that the older N55 engine of the standard M2 could be replaced in this hardcore variant by the B58 modular inline-6 found in other BMW models.

We rated the M2 Motor Authority’s Best Car to Buy 2017, so an enhanced version of an already brilliant car is just icing on the cake.

Stay tuned for updates as development continues.