Mercedes-Maybach G650 Landaulet revealed, limited to 99 units

News
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
Mercedes-Maybach has just launched its first SUV, though the model isn’t based on the GLS as had been expected but rather the legendary G-Class. That mystery G-Class initially thought to be a pickup has turned out to be a new open-top model for the growing Maybach family.
The vehicle is called a G650 Landaulet and is due for its world debut next month at the 2017 Geneva auto show. A Landaulet is typically a sedan where part of the roof can be folded away to provide an open-air experience for those riding in the back. Some readers will recall that Maybach, back when it was a standalone brand, unveiled a Landaulet version of its 62 sedan.
In the G650 Landaulet, the driver and front passenger are accommodated under a closed roof, while in the rear are two extending seats lifted out of the S-Class and covered by a soft-top roof that can open or close at the push of a button. Another button controls a partition glass that separates the rear from the driver's section. The glass also has an electronic tint feature for added privacy. (The open-top option is currently unique to the G650 Landaulet, though there have been similar open-top versions of the G-Class before.)
Other goodies include a massage function for the rear seats, temperature controlled cupholders, folding tables, and two 10-inch entertainment screens. Premium elements include high-grade leather trim with diamond stitching, chrome-plating, and a choice of three colors for the roof.
2018 Mercedes-Maybach G650 LandauletEnlarge Photo
The G650 Landaulet also features the running gear of the G500 4x4², complete with pumped fenders made from carbon fiber and high-riding portal axles that deliver almost 18 in of ground clearance. Power, meanwhile, comes from Mercedes’ familiar twin-turbocharged 6.0-liter V-12, rated here at 621 horsepower and 738 pound-feet of torque. Those numbers match what the engine delivers in the G65 from AMG.
Pricing hasn’t been released but will almost certainly exceed the $225,925 starting price of the G500 4x4², the most expensive G-Class currently on offer. And just 99 examples will be built, with deliveries to commence in the fall.
With a redesigned G-Class just around the corner, the G650 Landaulet serves as a final salute to the original icon which has been with us—in civilian form—since 1979. This makes it a bit of an instant classic, meaning the collectors will be clamoring to secure one.
The Geneva auto show starts March 7. For more coverage, head to our dedicated hub.
Email This Page