2018 Ford Mustang video preview

Follow Joel Add to circle



The battle between the American pony cars has never been more fierce. The sixth-generation Camaro lobbed a brick through the Blue Oval's window. It was only a matter of time before Ford responded.

Now it has. This is the refreshed 2018 Mustang, and it's Ford's answer to the Camaro with more power, more tech, and revised styling.

WATCH: 2018 Dodge Durango SRT video preview

The obvious Mustang updates come up front. The new front end looks angrier, like it's scowling. The headlights are sharper, new intakes brace the lower corners of the front bumper, and in the rear there's a new quad exhaust setup on the V-8-powered Mustang GT.

The cockpit's familiar but it's been updated with a big new gauge cluster. The all-digital display spans over a foot of space in front of the driver. The gauge cluster can change depending on which driving mode you're in to show you the most relevant information.

DON'T MISS: Dodge Demon will boast largest functional hood scoop on a production car

Under the hood there are fewer options than last year. The V-6 Mustang has been retired. Base Mustangs are now powered by a 2.3-liter turbocharged inline-4. Don't worry, the Mustang GT still has a 5.0-liter V-8, for now, and it's been reworked with direct injection and a higher redline. Power obviously still goes to the rear wheels through either a redesigned 6-speed manual or a new 10-speed automatic that was co-developed with General Motors.

Of course, everything we've just talked about will be available in both coupe or convertible form.

Ford isn't talking pricing, fuel economy, or even power figures, but we'll be sure to bring you all those details as we get closer to the 2018 Mustang's launch later this fall.