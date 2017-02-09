2018 Dodge Durango SRT video preview

Follow Joel Add to circle



Jeep has the shockingly powerful Grand Cherokee SRT, but its three-row cousin hasn't had the SRT treatment. Until now.

It's time for the most powerful, fastest, and most ridiculous Dodge Durango yet, the 2018 Dodge Durango SRT.

Let's start with the important bits, what makes it go: Under the hood sits a 392-cubic-inch, 6.4-liter Hemi V-8 that pushes out 475 horsepower and 470 pound-feet of torque. That power goes to all four wheels via an 8-speed automatic transmission.

ALSO SEE: Dodge Demon will boast largest functional hood scoop on a production car

Performance? It's stout with a 0-60 mph time of 4.4 seconds. It'll run the quarter-mile in 12.9 seconds, which isn't bad given it weighs 5,510 pounds. Maybe 5-points belts for the kids wouldn't be a bad idea.

Of course, a big engine doesn't just mean fast performance. The Durango SRT can tow a lot, to the tune of 8,600 pounds.

Dodge fits the Durango SRT with seven drive modes that change various powertrain parameters from the stability control thresholds to the active noise cancellation and all-wheel-drive-system. Those systems are Sport, Track, Snow, Tow, Eco, Valet, and Street.

CHECK OUT: 2018 Lamborghini Urus spy shots

Visually, well, it's a Durango that's been to the gym to get toned. The front has a lot of design cues from the Charger SRT sedan, with lots of air intakes up front, heat extractors on the hood, and big 20-inch wheels hiding massive Brembo brakes with 6-piston calipers up front and 4-piston in the rear, and big, free-hanging exhaust outlets in back.

The Durango SRT's cabin gets a hand-wrapped dashboard with stitched accents, a flat-bottom steering wheel with paddle shifters, a 180-mph speedometer, and a T-style shifter. There's seating for seven with captain's chairs in the second row that fold and tumble to access the third row.

Of course, this is a family vehicle which means safety is paramount. The Durango SRT has all the active tech you expect these days with forward-collision warnings, adaptive cruise control, blind-spot monitors with rear cross-traffic alerts, and a slew of airbags.

Dodge is being coy about pricing and fuel economy, but expect more details as we get closer to production this summer.