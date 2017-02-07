Two special edition Ram pickup trucks roll into the Windy City

Follow Joel Add to circle



Truck owners like to make their rolling toolboxes stand out from the crowd. For them, Ram has just introduced two special edition pickup trucks headed to the 2017 Chicago auto show starting Thursday.

For those looking for a more street-sport oriented truck, there's the 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport. As you might have guessed from the name, the truck is finished in a paint color dubbed Copper Pearl and comes with a body-colored grille, a unique hood with black decals, a blacked-out Ram head on the grille, a blacked-out taillight badge, and black badges on the body sides. Four-wheel-drive models will feature 20-inch polished aluminum wheels, while rear-wheel-drive models up those to 22 inches.

Inside, the Copper Sport trim features copper-colored accent stitching, bucket seats with "Sport" embroidered on them, the Ram logo embroidered on the headrests, and mesh seat inserts. The gauge cluster features anodized copper-painted spears and trim, and there's a black headliner to match the pillars. Audiophiles will appreciate the 9-speaker Alpine sound system, which includes a subwoofer.

Power comes from the standard 5.7-liter Hemi V-8 with 395 horsepower and 410 pound-feet of torque and an 8-speed automatic transmission handles shifting duties.

Ram says it will build 3,000 units of the 2017 Ram 1500 Copper Sport in crew cab V-8 configuration starting from $46,950 and deliveries will begin later this month.

2017 Ram 3500 Night Edition Enlarge Photo

Need something a big more heavy duty and less sport-oriented? There's now a special edition Night package for the 2500 and 3500 heavy duty pickups. Offered currently on 1500 models, this package riffs of the monochromatic Sport appearance package and adds blacked-out features. From wheels and a grille surround to badging and others, the blacked-out treatment is in full effect.

Opting for the Night package also nets you power adjustable heated vinyl bucket seats with cloth inserts, power-adjustable pedals, and automatic dual-zone climate control.

The Night package will be offered on 2500 and 3500 (single rear-wheel) models in crew cab form. Buyers can opt for rear- or four-wheel drive and any of the three available engines: a 5.7-liter Hemi V-8, a 6.4-liter Hemi V-8, or a 6.7-liter Cummins turbodiesel inline-6.

Priced from $46,840 the Ram 2500 and 3500 Heavy Duty Night models will start production later this month.

For more from the Chicago auto show, head to our dedicated hub.