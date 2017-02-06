Mitsubishi shows new 2017 Outlander Sport LE trim ahead of Chicago debut





The Mitsubishi Outlander Sport isn't exactly new. Released as a 2010 model, it has been refreshed over the years, but it soldiers on as one of the backbones of the struggling brand. For 2017, Mitsubishi is expanding the Outlander Sport's model range with a new Limited Edition trim.

The not-so Limited Edition isn't limited at all. It just slots in above the base ES trim and below SE trim. SEL and GT model round out the lineup.

ALSO SEE: 2018 Subaru Legacy breaks cover ahead of Chicago debut

Exterior changes for the Limited Edition include an alloy fuel filler door, black door mirrors, fog lamps, HID headlamps, and black-painted 18-inch alloy wheels.

2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport LE Enlarge Photo

The interior gets black fabric upholstery and red accent stitching on the steering wheel, shift knob, and brake lever. Also included are aluminum pedals, heated front seats, and Apple Car Play and Android Auto for the standard display audio system.

Basically, these features come at a $1,000 premium over the ES model equipped with the continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT).

The Outlander Sport LE is offered only with the base 148-horsepower 2.0-liter 4-cylinder engine and the CVT. Higher end models can also be had with a 168-horsepower 2.4-liter 4-cylinder, and the base ES model is offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. Front-wheel drive is standard on the LE for a price of $22,890 and buyers can opt for AWD, though the starting price jumps to $24,390.

Watch for the 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport Limited Edition at dealerships later this month.

For more from Chicago, see our dedicated hub.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook, Twitter and YouTube.