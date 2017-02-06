Listen to Mercedes AMG’s 2017 F1 power unit

Feb 6, 2017
Follow Viknesh

Mercedes AMG recently fired up the power unit for its 2017 Formula One race car for the first time, and the team was gracious enough to release a video providing a taste of the new sound.

While it’s a far cry from the roar of the V-8 and V-10 cars of old, it’s enough to get us excited for the new season.

The design of the power unit hasn’t changed much from the 2016 season. Once again teams will be fielding cars powered by turbocharged 1.6-liter V-6 engines paired with two motor-generators, one on the driveline and another integrated with the turbocharger.

Renault is expected to be the first to unveil its new car. The French team is scheduled to unveil the car on February 21. Mercedes will unveil its car two days later. The first race on the calendar is the Australian Grand Prix on March 26.

One major change for Mercedes will be Valtteri Bottas filling the seat of retired reigning champion Nico Rosberg. The Finn will be teamed up with Lewis Hamilton who will be chasing his fourth title after narrowly missing out last season.

